RFP Financial Group LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Separately, TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $942,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BINC opened at $49.72 on Friday. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.39.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

