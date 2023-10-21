RiverFront Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 313,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,034 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $28.34.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

