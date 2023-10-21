RiverFront Investment Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $265.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.48.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

