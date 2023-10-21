RiverFront Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,660 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 33,035 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,400,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 11,672 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $527.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.70.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

