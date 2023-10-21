RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $10.40 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,845 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $133.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.54.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

