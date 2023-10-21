RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $36.38 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,092 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF comprises about 1.2% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned about 2.40% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $36,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EUFN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 546,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 88,817 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EUFN stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.