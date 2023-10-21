RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $69.52 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,361,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned about 0.89% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $69,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.42. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $29.73.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

