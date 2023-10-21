RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 0.22% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HMOP stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $38.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

