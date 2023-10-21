RiverFront Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 436,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after purchasing an additional 78,405 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $673,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

XYLD opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.