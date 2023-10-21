RiverFront Investment Group LLC Makes New $27.11 Million Investment in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 311,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,114,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 444.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 65,936 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,447,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after buying an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,419,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV opened at $63.16 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $95.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.71.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

