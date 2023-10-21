RiverFront Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $16,119,000. Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 69,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM opened at $145.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.13. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.57 and a fifty-two week high of $159.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.2448 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

