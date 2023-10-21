RiverFront Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

PAVE stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.00. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Stories

