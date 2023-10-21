Robert Buckley Sells 1,500 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $225,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,311,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $480,600.00.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $135.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 1.30. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $118.90 and a one year high of $187.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOVT. TheStreet cut shares of Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

