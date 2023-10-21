Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Given New $9.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RKT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $9.25 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $11.94.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.18 million. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Mariner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

