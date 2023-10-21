Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after buying an additional 314,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,589,000 after purchasing an additional 105,705 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $100,326,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,819,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,951,000 after purchasing an additional 54,172 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 2.5 %

RCL opened at $80.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $112.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.09 and a beta of 2.46.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,018,239.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,631.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,857 shares of company stock worth $4,650,818 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCL

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.