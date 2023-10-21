San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of SJT stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 98.39% and a return on equity of 3,192.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 367.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

