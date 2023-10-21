San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of SJT stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 98.39% and a return on equity of 3,192.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.
