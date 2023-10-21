SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $235.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SBAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.56.

SBAC opened at $191.88 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $312.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.11 and a 200-day moving average of $227.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in SBA Communications by 127.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 54.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

