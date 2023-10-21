Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Increased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158,943 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4,851.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838,569 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 268.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,061,000 after buying an additional 1,915,106 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.19.

Schlumberger Stock Down 2.9 %

SLB stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.36.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

