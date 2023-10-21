Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.19.

NYSE SLB opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day moving average is $53.36.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,246,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,136,112,000 after acquiring an additional 861,439 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885,771 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,896 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

