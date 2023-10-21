Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $69.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.