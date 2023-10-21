Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a payout ratio of 44.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $148.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 15.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBCF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

In other news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $71,102.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,057.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

