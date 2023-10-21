Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Acquires 925 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,071,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 462,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,600,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,229,000 after acquiring an additional 298,675 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 58.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,240,000 after acquiring an additional 279,737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 55.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 61.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 91,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 2.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.98 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UCTT

About Ultra Clean

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.