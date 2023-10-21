Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Buys 3,173 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $20,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $51.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

