Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Makes New $472,000 Investment in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8,408.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,732,000 after buying an additional 1,397,786 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,532,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 476.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 183,860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 377,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after buying an additional 180,703 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1,000.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 183,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 166,937 shares during the period.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

