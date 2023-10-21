Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 10,917 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,456,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,187,000. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after acquiring an additional 33,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 22,342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $74.15 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $81.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.264 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.