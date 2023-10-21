Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Raises Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 547.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,520 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.06. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2904 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

