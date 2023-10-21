Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Sells 35,000 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,035,497 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $72.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $70.95 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

