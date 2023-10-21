Sherritt International (TSE:S) Given New C$0.60 Price Target at National Bankshares

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Sherritt International Price Performance

Sherritt International Company Profile

Shares of S opened at C$0.43 on Tuesday. Sherritt International has a 1-year low of C$0.37 and a 1-year high of C$0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$168.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

