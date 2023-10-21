Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Price Performance

SBNY stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $162.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $314,650.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 197.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $205,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.