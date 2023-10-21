Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,425 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $540.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $534.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.66. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.23 and a 12 month high of $574.40.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,849 shares of company stock worth $1,487,915. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

