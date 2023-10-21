Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.13. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $71.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 2.08.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

