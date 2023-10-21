Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $52,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $301,000. Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $419,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 316.4% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,528,000 after acquiring an additional 18,179 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 372,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,958,000 after acquiring an additional 47,714 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $134.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.89 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.66.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

