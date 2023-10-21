Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,097,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 344,609 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $72,802,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,305 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $203.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.77.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $175,764.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,906.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $175,764.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 674,431 shares of company stock worth $143,801,239 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

