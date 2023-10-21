Signaturefd LLC Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 514.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Novartis by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,303 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 4.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,371,000 after purchasing an additional 279,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Novartis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Novartis by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,173,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,974,000 after acquiring an additional 180,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $94.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.18 and its 200-day moving average is $100.41. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $75.49 and a 1-year high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

