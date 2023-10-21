Signaturefd LLC Purchases 69 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.11.

Netflix Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $400.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.59. The stock has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.09 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total value of $8,885,950.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

