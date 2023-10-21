Signaturefd LLC Purchases 739 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $181.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.52 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.39.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

