Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VTI opened at $208.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $182.29 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $293.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.88.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

