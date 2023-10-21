Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,575 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $147.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.58 and a twelve month high of $164.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.17. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

