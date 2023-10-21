Signaturefd LLC Sells 3,638 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

AbbVie stock opened at $146.19 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.67. The stock has a market cap of $258.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

