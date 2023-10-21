Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,748,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,567,240,000 after acquiring an additional 520,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after acquiring an additional 301,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,355,075 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,394,744,000 after acquiring an additional 366,907 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $930,505,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $134.12 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $155.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Raymond James started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.14.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

