Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% in the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 25.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 282.1% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $211.34 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

