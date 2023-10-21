Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 245 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in General Electric by 38.3% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 28.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 311,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 21.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

GE opened at $106.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.33. General Electric has a 52 week low of $54.17 and a 52 week high of $117.96. The company has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

