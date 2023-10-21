Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 866 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $101.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.45. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

