Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 438 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $150.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $162.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.79.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

