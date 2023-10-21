Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 72,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 411,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 109,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $66.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.09. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.35 and a one year high of $75.10.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

