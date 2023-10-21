Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $401,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,772 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $134.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.13 and a fifty-two week high of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.54 and a 200-day moving average of $135.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.14.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

