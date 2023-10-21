Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $741,000 Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,106. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO opened at $2,490.28 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,250.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,533.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2,531.38.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $40.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,793.95.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

