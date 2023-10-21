Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $944,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. David Kennon Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $150.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.79. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $162.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.