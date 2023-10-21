Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 140,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 110,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,613,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after purchasing an additional 80,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 47,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.69. The company has a market cap of $172.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.