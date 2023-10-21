Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 504 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 7.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 42.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in CSX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.76 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Argus upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

